Jalen Hurts on being targeted by Giants: "I got a bounty on me every week"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts, in the regular season finale against the New York Giants, made several calculated decisions when potential contact arose.

It made sense. It was his first game back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for two weeks, and Hurts was trying to save himself to be as healthy as possible for the playoffs.

But is Hurts worried about his shoulder potentially being targeted by the Giants in the divisional round Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field?

"It's football," Hurts said. "I got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field, so I'm going to go out there and just play my game. Whatever happens, happens."

Hurts didn't get into specifics, but he said he's "feeling good" during Tuesday's news conference after he suffered the shoulder injury on Dec. 18 against the Chicago Bears in Week 15.

When asked if he could sense the time off helped his shoulder, Hurts said: "I don't."

Head coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts will be a "full go" in Tuesday's walkthrough. He wasn't listed on the team's injury report.

Hurts practiced last week, but he didn't throw.

Sirianni said he didn't throw last week in order to make sure Hurts progressed the way they wanted him to leading up to the playoff game.

"He's better today than he was two weeks ago," Sirianni said. "He's continuing to get better."

In Week 18 against the Giants, Hurts completed 20 of his 35 passes for 229 yards and had one interception, which was good enough for the Eagles to earn a 22-16 win and lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and division title.

Before that, Hurts was playing at an MVP level, recording 35 total touchdowns and a 101.6 passer rating, which ranked fourth in the league.

Saturday's game will also be Hurts' second playoff game in his NFL career.

Last season, the Eagles were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-15, in a game where Philadelphia didn't score until the fourth quarter.

Despite the loss, Hurts said he was able to learn from that experience.

"There's a ton that we've endured and experienced and have gone through to be here and to have this opportunity to have now, so we're going to try and go out there and do what we we've doing," Hurts said.

But, what does it take for Hurts to prepare mentally and go out there to play through injuries?

"Get it done," Hurts said.

We'll see if that happens Saturday night in front of a raucous crowd at the Linc.

Injury notes

Lane Johnson elected to skip surgery on a torn abductor to return for the playoffs, and Hurts had high praise for his right tackle.

"I know he's a true warrior and I know he's eager to be out there with us, and that will be a decision he has to make," Hurts said.

Johnson missed the final two games of the regular season after leaving the game against the Dallas Cowboys in December.

Johnson was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough.

It's still unclear if starting slot cornerback Avonte Maddox will suit up against the Giants. He's been out with a toe injury that he suffered against the Cowboys at the end of the year. Maddox did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough.

Sirianni didn't seem too optimistic about his chances to play against the Giants.

"We'll see, he's still pushing through, he's getting better, but we'll see on him," Sirianni said.