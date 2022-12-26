Eagles news: Johnson, Maddox to miss time as playoffs loom

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are dealing with some injuries to key players as the regular season comes to an end. Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox are both expected to miss some time as the playoffs loom ahead.

Johnson reportedly suffered an abdominal injury that will force him to miss the rest of the regular season, and it's unclear if he'll return for the playoffs. Maddox is dealing with a "significant toe injury," according to NFL Network.

#Eagles Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury that will knock him out the rest of the regular season (two more games), sources say. TBD after that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

Maddox is reportedly out indefinitely, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't want to put a timetable on him or Johnson.

"It's early on in the process here, too, with these guys, so [we] want to get some more information back," Sirianni said. "But kind of looking that way, but we'll see, and we'll see the severity and how long it will be."

Both Maddox and Johnson's injuries were suffered in the Eagles' 40-34 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Coach Sirianni gives updates on Avonte Maddox, Lane Johnson, and Jalen Hurts. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EgHxGBwqBe — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 26, 2022

The Eagles are a much different team with Johnson not in the lineup. According to StatMuse, the Eagles are 12-21 with him out of the lineup since he's been on the team. Backup tackle Jack Driscoll replaced Johnson against the Cowboys on Saturday, but the Eagles have options. They could move Andre Dillard to right tackle, or put Dillard at left tackle and move Jordan Mailata to Johnson's spot.

"We have a lot of versatility there, and Stout [Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland] does a great job getting the guys ready," Sirianni said. "Those guys do a great job of getting themselves ready. Obviously, we're bummed about Lane in the sense of missing any time, but we also are confident in the guys that we have on the roster."

Backup slot cornerback Josiah Scott will fill in for Maddox while he's out, but the Eagles might get starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson back for this upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson is eligible to return against his former team after being placed on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney.

While Gardner-Johnson is eligible to return, Sirianni was non-committal on if he'll return in Week 17 against New Orleans. He said Garnder-Johnson will have to undergo tests to make sure he's healthy before coming back.

Jalen Hurts, who's dealing with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, is reportedly going to push to play against the Saints, but it could be Gardner Minshew time again.

Sirianni didn't rule him out against New Orleans.

The Eagles need one more win to clinch the NFC East title and No. 1 seed in the NFC.