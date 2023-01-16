Eagles to play New York Giants for third time in Divisional Round

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles can officially start preparing for their playoff opponent.

Philadelphia (No. 1 seed) will take on the New York Giants (No. 6 seed) in the Divisional Round of the playoffs next weekend at Lincoln Financial Field after they beat the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores and Daniel Jones tossed two touchdowns in the win.

The winner of the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

The Eagles swept the Giants in the regular season.

Philadelphia clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and won the NFC East against the Giants in the final week of the regular season with Jalen Hurts back in the lineup in a 22-16 victory. He missed the two games leading up to the regular season finale with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles' other win over New York was a dominant 48-22 win at MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles and Giants have met in the playoffs four times. The series is even at 2-2.

The Eagles have won the past two meetings against the Giants, including a 23-11 victory in 2009 that sent the Birds to the NFC Championship, where they lost to the Arizona Cardinals.