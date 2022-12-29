Eagles' Lane Johnson to put off surgery to return for playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the playoffs start for the Eagles, they're expected to have their starting right tackle back in the lineup. Lane Johnson is putting off surgery on a torn adductor so he'll be able to return for the Eagles' first postseason game.

Initially, it was unclear if Johnson would be available for the playoffs after being ruled out for the rest of the regular season, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the decision to put off surgery shows how much Johnson cares about teammates and more.

"He's one of the toughest guys we've ever been around," Sirianni said. "Obviously, it says a lot about how he cares about his teammates, who he is as a teammate, and you know he's in pain, that he's just going to do whatever he needs to do to get himself ready to play, and that's for his teammates. Speaks of his toughness and his desire to connect and how much all his teammates mean to him."

According to NFL Network, the recovery time on the surgery is 10-12 weeks, so Johnson's 2023 season won't be affected when he has the procedure.

Johnson is one of the most important players on the Eagles. They're a completely different team without him in the lineup.

Backup tackle Jack Driscoll will most likely get the start at right tackle with Johnson out, but Sirianni was non-committal on who will replace their Pro Bowl right tackle. He said starting left tackle Jordan Mailata could move over to the right side, or they could play Andre Dillard in Johnson's absence.

"Obviously he will be missed because of how good he is," Sirianni said. "You've heard me say it; Lane is the best tackle in the NFL. I didn't say right tackle; I said best tackle in the NFL. Obviously anytime you're missing one of your best players on the team, that's going to affect you, but we do have a lot of confidence in the guys that will be backing him up and we have a lot of good options in that, as well."

Will Jalen Hurts play against New Orleans?

Jalen Hurts didn't practice on Wednesday due to the sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but Sirianni didn't rule him out for Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

Sirianni echoed those same sentiments last week leading up to the Eagles' Christmas Eve game against the Dallas Cowboys, and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew got the start. That gamesmanship will most likely continue this week as Sirianni wants New Orleans to prepare for Minshew and Hurts.

Sirianni said Hurts is feeling better than what he did last week, but it makes sense for the Eagles not to rush their star quarterback back if he's not healthy, especially with a winnable game ahead versus the Saints.

Safety C.J. Gardner Johnson is eligible to return this week after he suffered a lacerated kidney, but the Eagles didn't open his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. It remains unclear if he'll return against his former team.

"C.J. [Gardner-Johnson] is feeling better, and it's just good to have him be around and everything," Sirianni said. "We'll see. We'll see where we are with that, but I know he's feeling better. I know he's on the road to recovery, and it'll be good to get him back when he's able to get back."

In other injury news, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Avonte Maddox didn't practice Wednesday, and A.J. Brown and Jordan Davis were both listed as limited participants. Brown is dealing with a knee injury, while Davis is recovering from a concussion.