Stats show Jalen Hurts' explosive passing plays may be returning for Philadelphia Eagles

The word Jalen Hurts used during Wednesday's media session actually relates to the Philadelphia Eagles' offense this season.

Sporadic.

Perhaps that traces toward how the Eagles' offense is built, the reliance on the big play.

Only five NFL teams – including the Eagles – have run six plays that gained 40 yards or more. Four are Saquon Barkley runs.

Seven of their 17 plays of 20-plus yards this season — the Eagles are tied for 18th in the NFL in that category — are Barkley runs.

Barkley has been holding up his end of the bargain. The passing big plays that made Hurts the MVP runner-up two seasons ago aren't as frequent.

"It's been a bit sporadic this season, just with guys being in and out," Hurts said at the NovaCare Complex Wednesday. "But we naturally have a good chemistry, just knowing those guys for a very long time and throwing with those guys for a very long time."

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Luke Hales/Getty Images

The deep ball numbers have been noticeable through six games. On passes that have traveled for 25-plus air yards, Hurts is 4 of 16 (25%) for 191 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 76.8 passer rating (19th in the NFL). On passes that have traveled 10-plus air yards, Hurts is 24 of 50 (48.0%) for 535 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions for an 80.0 rating (18th in the NFL).

There are signs of life that the deep ball is coming back since A.J. Brown returned. Hurts found Brown for a 40-yard reception to seal a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns and hit Brown for a 41-yard touchdown on fourth down in the second quarter in a Week 7 win over the New York Giants.

Over the last two weeks, Hurts is 2 of 5 (40%) for 81 yards and a touchdown for a 127.1 passer rating on passes that have traveled 25-plus air yards. The 127.1 passer rating is fifth in the NFL. Hurts is 8 of 14 (57.1%) for 176 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 141.4 passer rating on passes that traveled 10-plus air yards. The 141.4 passer rating is fourth in the NFL.

Coincidence, the numbers improved once Brown returned.

"I think that goes to the chemistry that we talked about earlier," Hurts said. "So just building that chemistry, and obviously, we've got a great rapport with one another. It has shown throughout the years, and hopefully, it continues to show."

The big plays are part of the Eagles' identity, like it or not. That's part of the offense and will be there to stay.

"I think that's something people have to accept," Hurts said. "That's why I think it's important to always put in that offseason work because you just continue to develop the chemistry with your guys."