Saquon Barkley's historic debut and more Philadelphia Eagles stats to know in win over Green Bay Packers

Saquon Barkley scores 3 TDs in Eagles' win over Packers in Brazil | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles hung on and defeated the Green Bay Packers, 34-29, in the team's season opener in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday.

Saquon Barkley wasted no time making an impact after signing a three-deal with the Birds and scored three touchdowns. Jalen Hurts had an up-and-down night but made some big throws down the stretch to help the Eagles seal the win.

Here are some stats you need to know following Philadelphia's Week 1 win over Green Bay.

Saquon Barkley's historic debut

Barkley, the Eagles' big splash in free agency, had a historic debut on Friday night in Brazil. The Penn State product had 109 rushing yards and three total touchdowns -- two rushing, one receiving -- in Philly's win. He also had two catches for 23 yards.

Barkley's three touchdowns in his debut were the most by an Eagle in their first game since former wideout Terrell Owens debuted with the team on Sept. 12, 2004, against the New York Giants. In that game, Owens had eight catches for 68 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-17 win over New York.

Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, at Arena Corinthians on Sept. 6, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

Barkley was the first Eagle to have two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a season opener since former running back Wilbert Montgomery on Sept. 12, 1982, against Washington.

Barkley also became the first Eagle with two rushing and one receiving touchdown in a game since former running back Jordan Howard did it against the Packers in the 2019 season.

The Kellen Moore effect

Last season, the Eagles used motion at the lowest rate in the NFL. The offense lacked creativity and became predictable for opposing teams.

But one game into the 2024 season, that's changed.

The Eagles fired former offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and hired Kellen Moore, an experienced offensive play caller who spent several years with the Dallas Cowboys before running the Los Angeles Chargers' offense last year.

In his debut calling the offensive plays with the Eagles, Moore used motion on 48 of 73 plays, or 65.8%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That was their highest mark in a single game since the 2020 season when Doug Pederson was the team's coach.

Jalen Hurts was significantly more effective as a passer when the play featured motion, completing 15 of 21 for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns.



Without motion, Hurts finished 5 of 13 for 66 yards and 2 interceptions.#GBvsPHI | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/eKfUG8BnPv — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 7, 2024

The motion helped create space for wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, including one that led to a 67-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to Brown to open the third quarter.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Hurts was 15 for 21 for 212 yards and two touchdowns when the play featured motion. But he was 5 of 13 for 66 yards and two interceptions without it.

Zack Baun's career night

After the Eagles signed edge rusher Bryce Huff and Barkley in free agency, they signed linebacker Zack Baun early in free agency.

Baun was a role player with the Saints for four seasons and never played more than 27% of New Orleans' snaps on defense in a season.

Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter to end the game at Arena Corinthians on Sept. 6, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Wagner Meier / Getty Images

But on Friday night, Baun didn't come off the field. He played all of Philadelphia's 67 defensive snaps and had a career night.

Baun had a career-high 15 tackles in a game and two sacks. He already has more tackles in one game than he had in his rookie season in 2020.

As long as he's healthy, Baun will set career highs in 2024 with the Eagles in several statistical categories.