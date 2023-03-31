In Your Corner: The best of CBS Philadelphia from March 27-31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - This week, a chemical spill in Bucks County threatened the city's tap water and sent Philadelphians into a frenzy, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was hurt in a Center City crash and the cleanup continues in West Reading after a candy factory explosion.

But, this week was also filled with uplifting stories.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team has worked on this week:

Philadelphia tap water officially safe after chemical spill, Kenney says

It was a whirlwind of a week for Philadelphia residents.

A chemical spill in Bucks County last week entered Otter Creek and flowed into the Delaware River – threatening the tap water of Philadelphians. Contaminants from the spill were never found in the city's water system, with Mayor Jim Kenney declaring Tuesday night that the threat from the spill officially passed.

"I repeat: All the city's drinking water is safe to drink and will not be impacted by the spill," Kenney said.

But, the initial advisory that went out Sunday about recommending residents to switch to bottled water sent Philadelphians into a frenzy.

Residents from all across the city went to their closest grocery stores to stock up on bottled water, fearing they wouldn't be able to use water from their tap.

The city caught some backlash for the messaging about the water, but Kenney defended it this week and said he would do the same thing again.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw involved in accident

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was involved in an accident with a rideshare driver Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Outlaw was a passenger in her city-issued Ford Exhibition when a vehicle sped through a red light and the driver's side door of her car.

Outlaw was experiencing some back pain, but she was OK. Her driver was also hurt during the crash.

Two people inside the rideshare were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

"I cry with them": Workers mourn West Reading candy factory explosion victims

It was a week of mourning for the community in West Reading after an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company candy factory claimed the lives of seven people.

Berks County officials identified all the victims in the tragedy this week.

The National Transportation Safety Board opened an investigation into the explosion. Pennsylvania State Police are in charge of figuring out the cause and origin of the explosion, but officials add the investigation includes multiple agencies.

An NTSB spokesperson said the agency investigates all modes of transportation, and "a pipeline is considered a form of transportation that carries products."

The community in West Reading has come together in the hard times, raising money for the victims and PA Task Force 1 and staff at Reading Hospital were critical in the search and rescue efforts.

Unusual treatment for Parkinson's Disease opens in Philadelphia

An unusual therapy for Parkinson's Disease has arrived in Philadelphia. No doctors are needed for this treatment.

PingPongParkinson opened in Center City Monday. It's a fun active game that's showing promise for helping people with the movement disorder.

Stephanie Chen, a neuroscience pre-medical student at Penn, founded the Philadelphia chapter.

"My grandfather had Parkinson's when I was younger," Chen said. "That's when I started becoming interested in neuroscience research."

9-year-old HS grad from Bensalem wants to reform U.S. school system

In many ways, David Balogun is a typical 9-year-old, playing with his little sister and cousin. But when once he's in front of his books and his laptop, you quickly realize this little boy from Bensalem is unique.

"Depending on the redshift, I would be able to measure the exact wave," Balogun said. "I would be able to multiply it and find out what the distance would be."

How did he know that he was different?

"They gave me an IQ of 141," Balogun said, "and they say I was profoundly gifted, which is even higher than gifted."

Ring The Bell it's Opening day for Phillies

After taking a big lead, Aaron Nola's fourth inning doomed the Phillies in an 11-7 loss to the Texas Rangers in the season opener.

Nola is in the final year of his contract and discussions about an extension ended just before the start of the season.

The Phillies, who last season made it to their first World Series since 2009, took a 5-0 lead when No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh, the first batter after deGrom departed, had an RBI single off Cole Ragans (1-0).