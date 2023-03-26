What is the chemical that spilled in Bucks County?

What is the chemical that spilled in Bucks County?

What is the chemical that spilled in Bucks County?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Between eight and 12 thousand gallons of a latex product spilled into Otter Creek Friday night in Bristol Township, Bucks County.

The spill of acrylic latex polymer, the chemical that entered the Delaware River, prompted the city of Philadelphia to advise residents to not drink tap water for several hours Sunday, but that's since been lifted.

The city says it's safe to drink the water through Monday night. It will take until Monday night for the Baxter water treatment plant to flush, which is why it will be tested then to make sure it's OK.

Acrylic latex polymer is basically a paint product - a latex finishing material that is usually only dangerous with a direct exposure.

Dr. Arthur Frank, an environmental public health expert from Drexel University, says the material is probably so diluted it won't be dangerous in the water system.

"I think the danger to the public in this situation is not especially great," Dr. Frank said. "I think the dilution factor and the fact that this was a latex product, which was dissolved in water, likely with titanium dioxide is not something that I would be concerned about. It should have no long-term lasting effects."

Dr. Frank says boiling water will only work with bacteria – not chemicals – so if people are still concerned, bottled water is the way to go. But he says there is no danger with the tap water.

Dr. Frank said residents should not have concerns about the chemicals released into the water like titanium dioxide. The chemical is found in many other household products.

Dr. Frank says from every indication he sees, the tap water in Philadelphia is safe to drink and use.

The advisory caused some issues for businesses across Philadelphia.