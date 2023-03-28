Philadelphia tap water officially safe after chemical spill, Kenney says

"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's tap water will not be impacted by the spill in Bucks County last week, Mayor Jim Kenney said during a press conference Tuesday night.

Kenney said the city can confidently rule out that the threat from the chemical spill has passed.

"I repeat: All the city's drinking water is safe to drink and will not be impacted by the spill," Kenney said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the city said tap water would be safe to use through Wednesday night, but that has been rescinded.

The chemical spill happened last Friday at Trinseo Altuglas LLC in Bristol, Bucks County. Chemicals from the spill never entered the city's water system, Kenney said.

The city says the spill of 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a latex emulsion product made its way into Otter Creek and then into the Delaware River.

