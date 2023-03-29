Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw involved in accident with rideshare driver

By CBS3 Staff, Alicia Roberts

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was involved in an accident with a rideshare driver on Wednesday.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. at 15th and Race Streets in Center City.

Outlaw and her driver were two of the four people taken to the hospital to be checked out following the crash. 

Outlaw is experiencing some back pain and her driver has pain in his left arm. She was on her way to a meeting at City Hall when the crash happened. 

A police spokesperson told CBS Philadelphia all people involved are in stable condition. 

According to police, the driver of a black Jeep ran a red light at 15th and Race Streets and hit Outlaw's vehicle on the driver's side. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

