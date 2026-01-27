Philadelphia lawmakers to introduce legislation to limit how ICE operates in city

Two Philadelphia City Council members are planning to introduce legislation this week aimed at limiting how U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operates in the city.

The bills include prohibitions on ICE agents wearing masks, using unmarked vehicles and using city property for a staging area for raids, and they would enshrine the city's "welcoming city" status into law.

Councilmember Rue Landau, a Democrat, and Minority Leader Kendra Brooks of the progressive Working Families Party are expected to introduce a package of bills Thursday. It comes amid growing scrutiny over federal immigration enforcement in the wake of the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

"This legislation sends clear messages. One, we want ICE out of the shadows," Brooks said. "The legislation prohibits ICE agents from hiding their identities with masks and unmarked vehicles. We want ICE out of city-owned property. The legislation prohibits ICE from using city-owned property as a staging unit for raids. We want ICE out of data. The legislation limits the city from collaborating with ICE with the 287(g) agreements."

"As a city government, we have the power to set clear limits on what happens on city-owned properties and what city-owned employees can and cannot do," Brooks added. "With this ICE out legislation, we are doing everything in our city's power to limit ICE activity in Philadelphia and get ICE out of our city."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to CBS News Philadelphia's request for comment.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Joe Grace, a spokesperson for Mayor Cherelle Parker, for comment on the legislation and is awaiting a reply.

Landau and Brooks joined District Attorney Larry Krasner and immigrant rights groups Tuesday for a rally outside City Hall for what they're calling "ICE Out" legislation.

Landau said they've been working on the legislation for months and said now is the "perfect time for us to launch it."

"They are terrorizing our communities," Landau said. "Let us be clear, it is the Black and Brown communities of Philadelphia and across this country that is feeling the brunt of this and feeling the pain and are at the most risk of losing their lives."

The bills' sponsors said in a statement that the goal is to "protect people" and "set clear limits" on ICE activity in Philadelphia.

The legislation is modeled after similar laws passed in other cities across the country, the councilmembers said.