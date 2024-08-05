FEMA encourages Philadelphia-area residents to be prepared for peak hurricane season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Peak hurricane season is upon us, and in the Delaware Valley, FEMA is urging neighbors to prepare. This week, the region is bracing for two storms that could bring heavy rain, including remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, later this week.

"You don't have to live in a coastal community to be susceptible to the effects of a hurricane," MaryAnn Tierney, the regional administrator with FEMA Region 3, said.

The Regional Response Coordination Center at FEMA Region 3's headquarters in Philadelphia was quiet on Monday, but that could change in a matter of hours.

"We're always concerned about every hurricane season because it doesn't matter whether the National Hurricane Center or the University of Colorado predict 20 storms or 10 storms. It only takes one storm," Tierney said.

Mike Bilder, the hurricane program manager with FEMA Region 3 added, "What we're doing in this room is coordinating all -- not just what FEMA has to offer, but the what the other partner agencies have to offer."

As for what's to come this week, the agency is closely monitoring not only the track of Tropical Storm Debby, but also another system set to bring heavy rain to the Philadelphia area days before. A flash flood watch will take effect Tuesday from 5 p.m. through 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

"When you have two storms and lots of rainfall in short succession, that can compound the situation," Bilder said.

While Philadelphia may not be the first place that comes to mind when talking about hurricane season – past storms, including Hurricane Irene in 2011, Sandy in 2012 and Ida in 2021 – left behind significant damage.

Right now, the federal agency is urging neighbors to prepare, which includes signing up for alerts, checking on neighbors and creating an emergency supply kit.