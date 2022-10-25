NEW JERSEY (CBS) - Hard to believe it has been ten years since Superstorm Sandy. Homes were destroyed, businesses ruined and one Jersey shore island was literally torn in half.

We'll take you back to 2012 and see how people and businesses are faring right now.

Tune in to our special "Stronger than Sandy: 10 years later" on Thursday at 7 p.m. on CBS3 and streaming on CBS News Philadelphia.