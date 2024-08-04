After a dry Monday, the Philadelphia region will have an unsettled week with rain chances each day

Back to the 90s in Philadelphia on Monday, but an unsettled week begins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A few showers and rumbles of thunder rolled through on Sunday, but the strong and severe storms mostly stayed away. Clearing skies and some patchy fog lead us into the start of the new workweek.

Monday will be the driest day with sun and highs back in the 90s. The remainder of this week will be unsettled with a chance of showers and storms each day and much cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A front will move through our area with some gusty storms on Tuesday evening. Then, we'll have to watch what that front does as it interacts with moisture from Hurricane Debby, which may trigger some heavy rain in our area by Thursday or Friday. Models are still split on the exact path of Debby once we get to the end of the week, so we'll continue to monitor that closely.

Speaking of Debby, all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico where Debby formed late Saturday afternoon. Hurricane warnings are in effect for Florida's west coast and panhandle with winds of 39-75 mph expected.

The storm will move over the extremely warm gulf waters and intensify as it moves north from Cuba toward the Big Bend region of Florida, where it is likely to make landfall overnight as a Category 1 hurricane.

By Monday, the storm is expected to exit over the Atlantic Ocean, where it will slowly move up the East Coast and create flooding concerns.

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 93, low of 71, sunny and hot

Tuesday: High of 88, low of 76, thunderstorms likely

Wednesday: High of 75, low of 70, a storm or two

Thursday: High of 76, low of 68, watching Debby

Friday: High of 79, low of 71, watching Debby

Saturday: High of 83, low of 72, chance for storms

Sunday: High of 87, low of 68, chance of showers