Hurricane Ida: Residents are staying resilient nearly 1 year after the storm devastated the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hurricane Ida -- nearly one year later. After the remnants of the hurricane devastated thousands, local communities are celebrating resilience and unity.

They're images many of us will never forget.

The Vine --- completely under water for days. Cars submerged and hundreds of homes and businesses flooded. Businesses and residents in Manayunk are still making up for the loss. Although the area is accustomed to flooding, they've never seen the Schuylkill River overflow its banks, closing down businesses, cars submerged in the water and homes flooded.

But flooding wasn't the only devastation from this storm.

In Montgomery County, a tornado ripped through Upper Dublin.

It tore apart houses, crushed cars with trees and damaged local schools.

It's been nearly one year since Ida brought a tornado through Upper Dublin. After all this time, residents say they are still recovering.

Sept. 1 will mark the official one year anniversary.

To help people get through this grim milestone, the Upper Dublin Lutheran Church is hosting several events.

On Sunday, they're having an Upper Dublin stronger resources fair at the church on Susquehanna Road.

It features mental health resources with the help of behavioral health organizations and practitioners.

Organizers say they expect this week to be especially hard for people.

"That first year anniversary is a very triggering event and a very low emotional point," Traci Clapham, the Tornado Relief Coordinator at UDLC, said. "In recognizing that, we wanted to provide these resources to those who need them. We're also providing children's activities in particular because the tornado that struck was on the first day of school, so it was a very difficult time for children and for the parents that were supporting their children on top of all the storm damage and potentially losing their home. So, we really wanted to look out for them, let them know that they are supported and we are here for them."

The resources fair will follow an interfaith service from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.