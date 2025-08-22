Sea Isle City, Margate, Ocean City and other Jersey Shore points see flooding, erosion from Hurricane Erin

A high surf advisory is still in effect and a high rip current risk is still present at beaches along the Jersey Shore on Friday as Hurricane Erin moves away from the U.S.

Erin created high waves, resulting in flooding along the East Coast as it made its closest pass on Thursday, a few hundred miles offshore. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called a state of emergency for flooding and erosion concerns.

Chopper 3 flew along the beaches Friday morning and saw several areas with heavy erosion. Water was very close to the end of the beach in Ocean City, even a few hours before high tide.

Streets around Sea Isle City, particularly Landis Avenue and the offshoots closer to the water, still had flooding into the morning hours. Other highly shared videos around social media showed water pooling on streets in Margate and the Wildwoods.

Friday is expected to be sunny and clear, but the water may not be safe to fully resume all ocean activities.

Here's a look at Erin's impacts on the Jersey Shore on Thursday and Friday.

Margate, NJ: Firefighters transport people stuck in floodwater

Customers at two restaurants in Margate, New Jersey, got stranded due to floodwater and were rescued, according to the Margate Fire Department. Photos posted on Facebook showed residents filing into a city storm truck for a ride back home.

Both restaurants are along Amherst Avenue near the back bay. The department said a total of 16 people were rescued.

Margate City Fire Department

Other photos from the department showed water along Ventnor Avenue near the CVS and the fire station.

Margate City Fire Department

Ocean City, New Jersey erosion and flooding

Many roads in Ocean City remained in about ankle-deep water Friday morning, while water was closer to the front doors of local businesses on Thursday night.

Waves were lapping the underside of Music Pier along the Boardwalk on Friday morning.

On the beaches, dunes have eroded to the point that they look like small cliffs. Ocean City Beach Patrol told CBS News Philadelphia the area has a history of erosion, and Erin didn't help the situation.

OCBP will allow people back into the water on Friday, but how far in they can go will depend on how rough the surf is and the rip currents.

An on-the-ground view of the erosion on the Ocean City beach. CBS News Philadelphia

North Wildwood: Man kayaks through flooding

Check out this intrepid adventurer in the Wildwoods — video from Ashley Llewellyn showed a man kayaking past the shopping center parking lot where the Acme and Bagel Depot are located, at 25th and Delaware Avenues.

Ashley Llewellyn/CNN

The next morning, Chopper 3 flew over the North Wildwood sea wall, where waves lapped the top of the wall and a bit of water could be seen pooling on JFK Beach Drive.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Sea Isle City: Flooded streets

Streets around Sea Isle City were still holding water on Friday morning, including Landis Avenue, a major thruway. Down at the southern end of the barrier island, the Townsends Inlet bridge was closed due to flooding.

Flooding in Sea Isle City, New Jersey on Aug. 22, 2025. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia