Hurricane Erin brings erosion, flooding to Jersey Shore as visitors make the most of sunshine

After days of stormy weather and flash flooding, Friday brought sunshine back to the Jersey Shore and many beachgoers wasted no time soaking it in.

Visitors like Sarah Smith and her daughter, Avery, visiting from Baltimore, were finally able to enjoy a stroll on the sand.

"Today is amazing because we've been here since Tuesday and it's been like hurricane party weather," Smith said. "Last night we had a flash flood warning and the water was all the way up to the grass, but today is beautiful and nice," Avery added.

While Hurricane Erin stayed offshore, her impact was still felt up and down the coast. In Atlantic City, noticeable beach erosion carved deep slopes into what was once a flat shoreline.

A high surf advisory and dangerous rip currents remain in effect along the Jersey Shore heading into the weekend.

Further south in Margate, high tides led to widespread flooding Thursday night. According to Margate City Fire Chief Daniel Adams, over two feet of water inundated the bayfront area.

"Last night we had an upwards of 2+ feet of water back here along the bay front," said Chief Adams.

Fire crews made 18 rescues from seven vehicles stranded in floodwaters, including a 3-month-old baby and three dogs.

"It was primarily in our low-lying areas that we normally get flooding in Margate anyway, but it was bad," Adams said.

Emergency responders also evacuated 34 people, many of them seniors, from restaurants along the back bay, including Tomatoes and Sofia.

David Gonzales, who works at Sofia, described the sudden surge.

"The streets were relatively clear and then all of a sudden, a half hour later, there was like eight inches of water right here where we are standing," Gonzales said. "By 11, all the water was gone. As fast as it came up, that's how fast it disappeared."

Despite the sun, many beaches remain closed for swimming due to rough surf. The Margate Fire Chief is urging the public to heed the warnings, especially with another high tide expected Friday evening.

Back in Atlantic City, Smith and Avery are making the most of their final day.

"Just walking on the beach and seeing the waves and sunshine; it's great," said Smith.