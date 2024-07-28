How the Phillies are shaking up the lineup and bullpen with Austin Hays and Carlos Estevez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everything the Philadelphia Phillies wished to accomplish prior to the trade deadline, they did.

General manager Dave Dombrowski added a much needed right-handed bat for the outfield in Austin Hays. One day later, the Phillies landed one of the top closers in baseball in Carlos Estevez.

A right-handed bat and a closer in consecutive days, exactly what the team that holds the best record in baseball needed. If this is it for the Phillies at the trade deadline, Dombrowski deserves his flowers.

The Phillies gave up Seranthony Dominguez and Cristian Pache to acquire Hays, but Dominguez wasn't in the team's long-term plans for the back end of the bullpen and Pache's fate with the organization was uncertain past Tuesday's deadline. Philadelphia parted ways with two rising prospects in George Klaussen and Samuel Aldegheri, but neither have started more than two games at the Double-A level (both were from Aldegheri, who was promoted from High-A earlier this month).

The price to pay for Hays and Estevez was worth it for Dombrowski. How do both fit on the Phillies for the stretch run and into October?

Hays in Philadelphia's lineup

The Phillies have every intent to play Hays on an everyday basis in left field. They didn't acquire Hays to be a platoon player, even though Hays and Marsh would be an excellent platoon in left field.

"With all the left-handed hitters they got in Baltimore, he didn't get a chance to play every single day," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Saturday. "We think that may have taken away some of the numbers against right-handed pitching. I'm gonna let him go."

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 13: Austin Hays #21 of the Baltimore Orioles bats against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. / Getty Images

With Hays in left field, Brandon Marsh will get the opportunity to move to center field and play everyday. The Phillies plan to have Marsh be the everyday center fielder, cutting into Johan Rojas' playing time as a result.

Yes, that means Marsh will get at-bats against left-handed pitching.

"We're trying," Thompson said. "He's working at it. He's getting off the machine in the cage and trying to stay in there. He's seeing the entire field, but we still have to get Rojas in there.

"He's [Rojas] is a big-time prospect, so we still gotta try and get him some ABs here."

Rojas would essentially be a late-inning defensive replacement, as Thompson said it's not a strict platoon. If Rojas would enter the game in center field, Marsh would slide over to left.

That's how the Phillies will roll with things. Hays in left field, March and center, and Nick Castellanos in right.

Carlos Estevez in the bullpen

Estevez is one of the game's top closers, a role the Phillies envision for him. The newest Phillies reliever won't be in Philadelphia until Monday, which is when they'll discuss his role and talk to the other relief pitchers as they reconfigure the back end of the bullpen.

"He has a lot of the characteristics that you look for in somebody to do it," Dombrowski said after the trade was official. "His stuff has been very good. He struggled a little bit in the second half of last year, but he's been pretty consistent this year overall. The changeup has been a new pitch he's used more lately, but the other thing that he's really done differently this year, he's only walked five guys all year, so his walk ratio is way down."

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 4: Carlos Estevez #53 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during the game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 4, 2024 in Anaheim, California. The Angels defeated the Padres 4-2. Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

"It's nice to have a guy in the back end of the bullpen like that who can throw strikes on a consistent basis," he said.

Estevez is expected to be the closer, but how the rest of the bullpen will shake out will be determined. Jeff Hoffman and Jose Alvarado are expected to be the eighth-inning options, pending on the matchup. Orion Kerkering and Gregory Soto would be the earlier options pending on the matchups. Matt Strahm would pitch whatever back-end inning the Phillies would need him.

What's next?

The Phillies still have a few days until Tuesday's deadline, but the heavy lifting to improve the roster is finished.

"We feel very comfortable where we are. Now we feel like we have three people at the back end of the bullpen on the right-hand side," Dombrowski said. "There's a long way until Tuesday night, but we feel very comfortable where we are right now."

The Phillies could add more to the roster. Perhaps another bat for the bench to help out Rojas, Garrett Stubbs, Edmundo Sosa, and Weston Wilson, but the players they acquired made the best team in baseball better.