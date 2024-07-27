Phillies acquire RHP Carlos Estévez from LA Angels

Philadelphia Phillies trade for righty bat Austin Hays in deal with Baltimore Orioles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring right-handed relief pitcher Carlos Estévez from the Los Angeles Angels, the team announced Saturday evening.

The team will trade two minor league pitchers, Sam Aldegheri, 22, and George Klassen, 22, in exchange for Estévez.

The 31-year-old Santo Domingo native has posted a 2.38 ERA (9 ER, 34.0 IP) and 0.74 WHIP (5 BB, 20 H) in 34 appearances for the Angels so far this season.

Estévez has faced off against 124 batters in the 2024 season and held them to a .169/.202/.288 slash line with a .490 OPS that ranks 11th out of the 374 pitchers in the MLB this year with at least 30.0 innings pitched.

So far this year, the 6-foot-6-inches pitcher is 20-for-23 in save opportunities and has converted each of his last 14 and posted a 0.64 ERA (1 ER, 14.0 IP) and 0.36 WHIP (2 BB, 3 H) in save chances since May 20.

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 4: Carlos Estevez #53 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during the game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 4, 2024 in Anaheim, California. The Angels defeated the Padres 4-2. Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Estévez is the reigning American League Reliever for June and scored a streak of 18 straight scoreless games since May 28. During that stretch, the 31-year-old had 15 strikeouts to two walks and held the 58 batters he faced to a .054/.086/.054 slash line.

Estévez has eight major league seasons under his belt and previously pitched for the Colorado Rockies before heading to LA to play for the Angels. Estévez was originally signed by the Rockies as an amateur free agent back in May 2011.