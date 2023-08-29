Bensalem woman trades necklaces with Phillies reliever José Alvarado

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The MLB trade deadline may be over, but one Bucks County woman made a swap of her own with Philadelphia Phillies reliever and bead necklace-maker José Alvarado.

April Bremme of Bensalem traded her beaded necklace with Alvarado during the Phillies' 12-1 win Saturday night over the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park.

Bremme attended the game with a sign reading, "Alvarado, your beads look good on you but mine will look better! Lets [sic] trade!?"

Phillies fan April Bremme of Bensalem traded her beaded necklace with reliever José Alvarado at a recent game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. April Bremme

Bremme got Alvarado's attention in the Phillies' bullpen. Alvarado waved her closer and then tossed up one of his beaded necklaces while Bremme completed the trade.

Alvarado began making the beaded necklaces while he was on the injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Since the lefty's return, the beaded necklaces have been seen throughout the dugout, worn by himself and his teammates.

You can see the southpaw wearing the beaded necklace during a recent appearance against the San Francisco Giants.

Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado began making beaded necklaces while he was on the injured list earlier this season. Matt Slocum/AP

Alvarado has a 1.24 ERA in 29 games this season, striking out 45 batters and walking just 11.