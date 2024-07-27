Dave Dombrowski discusses move to get Carlos Estévez and if any other moves for Phillies are coming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dave Dombrowski knew it was a seller's market at this trade deadline. The Philadelphia Phillies general manager had to be aggressive to get the impact player that was going to help his team win a World Series.

Enter Carlos Estévez.

The Phillies acquired Estévez from the Los Angeles Angels during Saturday's victory over the Cleveland Guardians, giving up Double-A starting pitcher Sam Aldegheri (No. 23 ranked prospect by MLB.com) and High-A starting pitcher George Klassen (No. 28). Both players were rising prospects in the Phillies system, a price to pay for an elite closer in Major League Baseball.

"It's going to hurt to make a trade when you're trying to win," Dombroski said after the Estévez trade was made official. "We are trying to win. We think Carlos is a guy that can be a significant piece of that.

"They weren't guys we wanted to give up, but we knew that we were going to have to give something up," Dombroski said.

What the Phillies received was worth the price. Estévez has been one of the best closers in baseball this season, having a 2.38 ERA in 34 innings pitched with 32 strikeouts to five walks. Red hot of late, Estévez has a 0.40 ERA in his last 22 outings -- allowing just one earned run in 22.1 innings pitched.

"He's a bulldog on the mound," Dombrowski said. "He's a guy that we really liked. We tried to sign him two winters ago and we ended up signing Matt Strahm so we lost out on him. He's a guy that can pitch the ninth inning, and it wouldn't surprise me if he gets a lot of those slots."

The Phillies plan to have Estévez as their closer with Jeff Hoffman and Jose Alvarado as their eighth-inning options, pending on the matchup. Orion Kerkering and Gregory Soto would be the earlier options pending the matchups. Matt Strahm would pitch whatever back-end inning the Phillies would need him.

Would Dombrowski consider adding more to their bullpen prior to Tuesday's trade deadline? He wouldn't rule out that option, but the Phillies front office accomplished what they wanted to over the last two days with Estévez (closer) and Austin Hays (right-handed bat).

"We feel very comfortable where we are. Now we feel like we have three people at the back end of the bullpen on the right-hand side," Dombrowski said. "There's a long way until Tuesday night, but we feel very comfortable where we are right now."