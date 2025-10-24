Laufey, Eagles vs. Giants, Cage the Elephant, Halloween festivities to do in Philadelphia this weekend

Philly sports, Halloween festivities and live performances so good that it's scary are dominating the region this weekend. The City of Brotherly Love is hosting a plethora of activities from spooky season excites and frights, like Boo at the Philadelphia Zoo and the East Passyunk Fall Fest, to soulful concerts like Laufey and Cage the Elephant.

The Eagles and Flyers will both be in South Philly this weekend, and the 76ers will do the same as they host their home opener.

From Friday through Sunday, this City of Brotherly Love has an action-packed lineup of events just waiting for you to attend. Here's a list of things to do in Philly this weekend.

Giants vs. Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles are out for revenge after being dismantled by the 2-5 Giants the last time they met. After a strong passing performance against the Vikings, the Birds are looking to soar again, but the injury report is too alarming to ignore.

The Eagles will be without their top wide receiver and starting center on Sunday. The team ruled out star WR A.J. Brown due to a hamstring injury and Cam Jurgens due to a knee injury on Friday.

But on the bright side, the Eagles re-signed Brandon Graham (no one saw that coming), luring him out of post–Super Bowl LIX retirement. Still, Graham will not make his on-field re-debut in this game either.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. Tickets start at $270.

Islanders vs. Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Flyers fans have an opportunity to catch some afternoon pucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena — and can also stick around for the Sixers' home opener. It's a doubleheader at the South Philly arena.

The Flyers (3-3-1) welcome 2025 No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders (4-3-0) for a 12:30 p.m. game Saturday. Tickets start around $35.

Hornets vs. 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena

If this year's Sixers season were a movie, fans might call it Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The arrival of rookie guard VJ Edgecombe has brought a spark Philadelphia may not have seen coming.

After an injury-plagued 2024 season, Edgecombe's play has given fans something to believe in again. The Sixers opened the year with an impressive win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Now, the team returns home to face the Charlotte Hornets in their home opener at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Saturday's game tips off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Laufey at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Classical and jazz musician Laufey will be under the bright lights of the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia on Friday night. The 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist is stopping in Philly as part of her A Matter of Time Tour, featuring fellow musician Suki Waterhouse.

Doors to see the artist, composer, producer and oh yeah, multi-instrumentalist artist open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available online, starting at $94.

Cage the Elephant at The Met Philadelphia

If you can find a reason, a reason to stay, you can catch Cage The Elephant in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The Grammy Award-winning rock band from Bowling Green, Kentucky, will play a show at The Met Philadelphia on North Broad Street as part of their tour for their latest album, "Neon Pill."

Hey, Nothing is the opening act.

Resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster and other third-party sites like SeatGeek and StubHub.

Northern Liberties' Monster Mash: Bloody Mary Challenge

There's something scary good about this Northern Liberties boo-ze challenge.

The Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge is back for another year, once again asking certified brunchers and cocktail lovers to decide which of these eight bars and restaurants makes the best bloody.

The pay-as-you-go contest begins on Saturday at 11 a.m. and ends Sunday. Bloody enthusiasts can cast their votes by using a QR code at each restaurant to help decide which business will take this year's Monster Mash crown.

Make sure you RSVP to this year's Bloody Mary Challenge online in advance.

Boo at the Philadelphia Zoo

Get to trick or treating early this weekend with the family-friendly Boo at the Zoo in Philly.

The Philadelphia Zoo is having its annual Halloween extravaganza for its final weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

New attractions for families at the Boo at the Zoo are the Trick-or-Treat House, SEPTA PZ "Boo" Choo Train, Pumpkin Putt Putt and plenty more.

The event is free for zoo members; for nonmembers, you can reserve tickets.

"Gather your ghosts and goblins, put on your favorite costume, bring a bag, and trick-or-treat throughout the Zoo," the events website read in part.

Big Wig Halloween Brunch

'Tis the spooky season with a whiplash of the Big Wig Halloween known as the HalloQUEEN Brunch this weekend.

Support the ghouls and queens of Big Wig Brunch at Punch Line Philly in Fishtown on Saturday at noon.

"Expect ghastly glamour, haunting performances, and just the right amount of campy fright," the collective said on the spooky drag bunch's website.

Tickets are $25 for general admission.

Go only if you dare.

East Passyunk Fall Fest

Another pre-Halloween celebration is taking place this weekend on East Passyunk Avenue between Morris and Dickinson streets.

Celebrate all things spooktacular at the East Passyunk Fall Fest, which kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

The family-friendly event will showcase a marketplace filled with local vendors, a pumpkin carving station and live music you can bop up and down the entire avenue to. You won't want to leave Fido out of this fall fest either, because the event will also host a doggie costume contest!

Once the festival starts, guests can also trick or treat from businesses until supplies last as part of the Creepy Crawl.

GIVĒON at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Get ready to sing your hearts out. The R&B crooner, GIVĒON, will be in Camden, New Jersey, this weekend.

GIVĒON, with special guests Charlotte Day Wilson and Sasha Keable, will be at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for the Dear Beloved, The Tour on Saturday.

This tour supports GIVĒON's second studio album BELOVED, which was released in July.

Tickets range from $136 to $488-plus. Prices can vary.

The show is expected to start at 8 p.m.

Philly Coffee Festival

For the coffee aficionados, there's a festival just for you this weekend. Just a brew away.

The Philly Coffee Festival is back Saturday and Sunday at the 23rd Street Armory in Center City.

Cozy up in this sweater weather with roasters including Calle Del Sabor, Brainwave Coffee Roasters, Dona Chai, Seekers Coffee, and many, many more.

There are time slots for the festival at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Prices range from $31-$38 for general admission, with different tiers — the VIP tiers range from $50-$74.

"Bringing together the best specialty roasters, artisanal teas, tasty eats, the event will highlight local and independent roasters for a one-of-a-kind coffee culture experience," the festival's news release said.