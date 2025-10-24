A.J. Brown, Cam Jurgens ruled out of Philadelphia Eagles rematch vs. New York Giants

The Eagles will be without their top wide receiver and starting center on Sunday.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and center Cam Jurgens were ruled out for the Eagles' game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

Brown, who caught two touchdowns in the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Vikings last week, missed practices throughout the week with a hamstring injury. Brown dealt with a hamstring injury in training camp, but he didn't miss any time.

Jurgens is out with a knee injury. Without the Pro Bowler, the Eagles will either slide Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson over or start Brett Toth at center.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion) and edge linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) were also ruled out for Sunday's game.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett is also out with a pectoral injury.

Brandon Graham, who unretired this week, was a full participant for Friday's practice but won't play Sunday.