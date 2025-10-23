Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, Cam Jurgens miss second straight practice before Week 8 vs. Giants

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and center Cam Jurgens missed practice for a second straight day Thursday before the Philadelphia Eagles' game vs. the New York Giants in Week 8 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Brown is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Jurgens is recovering from a knee injury, according to the team. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) also didn't practice again.

Brown, who dealt with a hamstring injury in training camp, and Philadelphia's passing game is coming off their best game of the season in a 28-22 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Brown had four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. If Brown can't play vs. the Giants, wide receiver DeVonta Smith would have a larger role.

Jurgens left the win over the Vikings with a knee injury and was replaced by backup offensive lineman Brett Toth.

Toth could start at center Sunday, but so could left guard Landon Dickerson, who has experience playing center. However, Dickerson is banged up as well. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle and back injury.

With Jackson trending toward not playing with a concussion vs. the Giants, Kelee Ringo would likely start opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Ringo struggled in Philadelphia's Week 6 blowout loss against New York.

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday after not participating in Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.

Full Philadelphia Eagles injury report