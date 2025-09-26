Ready for a scare? Here's a list of haunted houses in the Philadelphia area, New Jersey and Delaware

While Philadelphia may be known as the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, during the fall months, this area loves nothing more than a good scare.

So much so that there's a plethora of haunted houses and frightening attractions in the Greater Philadelphia region just dying to frighten you so good, you'll feel it in your bones.

Thrill seekers, horror fans and those not afraid of the dark, we've compiled a list of haunted houses and attractions in the Greater Philadelphia area, including the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and parts of Delaware, just for you.

But don't say we didn't warn you …

Haunted Houses in Pennsylvania



Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary

When: Now - Nov. 8

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

How much: General admission and VIP tickets vary depending on the night you choose to visit. General admission tickets start at $54. VIP tickets, which include express entry into the Halloween Nights Festival, access to The Speakeasy at Al Capone's Cell, a complimentary drink voucher for The Speakeasy, and special entry to the haunted attractions, start at $79.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House

When: Sept. 26 - Nov. 2

Where: Lincoln Mill Haunted House, 4100 Main St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127

How much: General admission tickets start at $35. In addition to the standard ticket prices, visitors can pay $15 more for a fast pass or $25 to experience the haunted house a second time.

Fright Factory

When: Sept. 26 - Nov. 1

Where: Fright Factory, 2200 South Swanson St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

How much: General admission tickets start at $35. Prices for VIP admission, which lets you skip to the front of the line, start at $50.

Pennhurst Asylum

When: Now - Nov. 2

Where: Pennhurst Asylum, 601 North Church St., Spring City, Pa. 19475

How much: Guests can buy tickets depending on how many haunted attractions they're looking to endure. Tickets for visitors who want to see the asylum, morgue and tunnels start at $55 plus a service fee and tax.

Thrill chasers looking to visit the asylum, morgue, tunnels and catacombs will pay $65 plus a service fee and tax for their tickets. Tickets are also available for VIP passes and Supernatural R.I.P. packages for extra brave visitors.

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres

When: Sept. 27 - Nov. 1

Where: Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres, 881 Highland Rd., Newtown, Pa. 18940

How much: Tickets must be ordered online to guarantee entry. Tickets for all three terrifying attractions, including the hayride, house and field, start at $42. Tickets for individual attractions and special R.I.P. front-of-the-line passes are also available for purchase online.

The Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride

When: Now - Nov. 2

Where: The Bates Motel, 1835 North Middletown Rd., Glen Mills, Pa. 19342

How much: General admission and VIP tickets vary depending on the night you dare to visit.

Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt and Tricks & Treats

When: Now - Nov. 2

Where: Dorney Park, 4000 Dorney Park Rd., Allentown, Pa. 18104

How much: Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt is an immersive nighttime Halloween event that features a variety of scary and interactive activities, with newly updated scenes, like the Necropolis, Blood on the Bayou and Ghost in the Machine. Tickets for an all-day park pass, plus access to the haunted mazes, start at $49. If you're only in it for the scare, then tickets just for the haunted mazes begin at $10.

The Tricks and Treats family fun daytime event is also open on Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2.

The Valley of Fear and The Original Haunted Hayride

When: Sept. 26 - Nov. 2

Where: The Valley of Fear, 301 West Bristol Rd., Feasterville, Pa. 19053

How much: Ticket prices vary depending on how many haunted attractions you're looking to visit. Fear Pass tickets, which include the original haunted hayride and access to Willie's Shipwreck Cove and Miles Manor Haunted House, start at $57. Guests can purchase combo tickets for any two attractions starting at $47, or buy a single attraction ticket starting at $25. VIP options are available for each ticket option.

Trick or Treat Train

When: Oct. 11 - Oct. 31

Where: 32 West Bridge St., New Hope, Pa. 19446

How much: While this may not be a haunted house, the Trick or Treat Train is a 60-minute train ride for guests of all ages to enjoy. The tale of Spookley the Square Pumpkin will come to life while you're on board. There will also be live musicians playing on the train, setting the festive mood, and trick-or-treat bags will be given out. Tickets to come aboard this jovial train ride start at $56 for children ages 3-11 years old, $58 for adults, $11 for babies ages 0-2.

Haunted Houses in New Jersey

Night of Terror at Creamy Acres

When: Now - Nov. 1

Where: Creamy Acres Farm, 448 Lincoln Mill Rd., Mullica Hill, N.J. 08062

How much: Tickets must be purchased online in advance to guarantee entry. General admission tickets grant you access to four haunted attractions and start at $40 per person. VIP ticket admission also includes access to four haunted attractions, plus ticketholders can skip to the front of the line for a price of $70.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure

When: Now - Nov. 2

Where: Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson, N.J. 08527

How much: Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, bringing with it spine-tingling thrills and chills.

Thrill-seekers can look forward to a brand new scarezone, Plaza De La Muerte, as well as a neon-lit quarantine zone filled with flesh-hungry zombies called Army of the Dead. There will also be terrifying features from The Conjuring Universe and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Plus, this year promises enhanced haunted mazes, scare zones and even a Kids Boo Fest for young Halloween fans.

Admission to the park and haunted attractions starts at $79. Those uninterested in the amusement park and are solely there for the haunted attractions can buy tickets starting at $35.

Nightmare at Gravity Hill

When: Now - Nov. 1

Where: Cicconi Farms, 1005 Farmingdale Rd., Jackson, N.J. 08527

How much: General admission tickets start at $35. Express admission tickets, which let you skip the line, start at $50.

BloodShed Farms Haunted Drive-Thru

When: Oct. 3 - Nov. 1

Where: BloodShed Farms Fear Fest, 2919 Route 206, Columbus, N.J. 08022

How much: Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Tickets are sold per car, which can have a maximum of five passengers per ticket. Each person over the five-passenger maximum will require an extra guest pass, which can be added at checkout. Prices start at $65.

Oasis Island of Terror

When: Oct. 4 - Nov. 1

Where: Oasis Family Farm, 3 Circle Drive, Robbinsville Township, N.J. 08691

How much: Tickets are $45 for access to all of the haunted attractions. VIP ticketholders also have access to all of the haunted attractions and can skip the general admission line. Tickets are sold in person only.

Haunted House in Delaware

Frightland Haunted Attractions

When: Oct. 3 - Nov. 8

Where: Frightland, 309 Port Penn Rd., Middletown, Del. 19709

How much: Visitors can receive discounts on tickets if they order them online. FrightPasses bought in person start at $50 for Thursday, Friday or Sunday. A FrightPass for Saturday bought in person begins at $60. These passes include access to all eight attractions and a bracelet for unlimited rides on the amusement midway.

Online VIP tickets start at $85, and on-site VIP FrightPass tickets start at $90. The VIP ticket gets you everything you would have with a normal FrightPass, plus you don't have to wait in line. FrightPass group tickets are also available, but can only be purchased online. Group ticket prices for groups of 13+ start at $40 for Thursday, Friday and Sunday nights.

Abandoned Mansion at Rockwood Park & Museum

When: Now - Nov. 2

Where: Rockwood Park & Museum, 4651 Washington Street Extension, Wilmington, Del. 19809

How much: Tickets to wander through this rural gothic home, which was once full of life but has since been weathered with age, evoking a haunted feel, are $10. Tickets cost $2 for Art-Reach members and are free for Rockland Park Preservation Society members.