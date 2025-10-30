Shuttered Greyhound Bus Terminal in Philadelphia to reopen before America's 250th anniversary celebrations

The former Greyhound Bus Terminal in Philadelphia will reopen before the city's America 250th anniversary celebrations in the summer of 2026.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority said Thursday it will operate the site of the former Greyhound Bus Terminal, located at 10th and Filbert streets.

"Our goal is to create an attractive new 'neighborhood-friendly' state-of-the-art intercity transportation facility — that is clean, safe, and well maintained — and will deliberately route buses away from the Chinatown neighborhood," PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said in a statement. "This new intercity transportation bus hub will be a key ingredient in the revitalization of nearby blocks and businesses — that will provide an affordable and welcoming intercity transit option for quick trips to Center City, the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the Fashion and Historic Districts, Reading Terminal Market, and Chinatown."

In 2026, the city will host America's 250th anniversary celebrations, FIFA World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game, March Madness games and more.

The Greyhound Bus Terminal site, which had been at 10th and Filbert streets since the 1980s, has been closed since 2023 after it moved.

The site closed amid the Philadelphia 76ers' plans to buy the property and build an arena on Market Street in Center City, but those plans eventually fell through.

The relocation of the bus terminal created less-than-ideal conditions for commuters.

The bus terminal, which included FlixBus, Greyhound, MegaBus and Peter Pan, initially moved to 6th and Market streets. Months later, the terminal moved to Spring Garden and Christopher Columbus Boulevard along the Delaware River Waterfront.