Riders aren't happy about Greyhound leaving longtime terminal in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Riders have been left out in the elements after Greyhound left its longtime terminal on 10th and Filbert Streets. At the new location at 6th and Market Streets, riders are being exposed to heat, rain, and with no access to bathrooms.

The old Greyhound terminal was no state-of-the-art facility. But there were shelter and bathrooms. That's all gone now and city officials said something needs to be done.

"Everyone's mad. Everyone's pretty mad. And there's little information," said Carolyn Cunningham, who's traveling to Scranton.

"I'm dying to go to the bathroom right now. Like I need a bathroom," Fadi Khan, who's returning to Chicago, said.

No shade. No bathrooms. That's what awaits riders taking the Greyhound bus from Philly right now.

Joining other curbside bus companies at 6th and Market Streets has left passengers stuck on the sidewalk with passengers getting on buses from other companies with streetside pickups.

Cunningham's wait has been even worse than she thought it would be with her bus delayed two hours.

"What're we supposed to do here while we're waiting? We're just exposed. I'm glad it's not raining," Cunningham said.

And it's not just riders who are upset.

"We have to get them off Market Street as soon as possible because it's just not feasible to have them there," Councilmember Mark Squilla said.

Squilla and the Streets Department both say it was part of the company's changing model to keep up with competitors.

And the city is already looking into fixes. In the short term, Squilla says they've talked with the Philadelphia Parking Authority about moving pickups and drop-offs to another location with a shelter – something that could happen by the end of summer.

And while these curbside companies don't have to provide bathrooms or shelter, the Streets Department says they can target traffic disruptions.

"They're loading and unloading space is 40 feet, which is a single bus. As you see there's sometimes three, four buses of each company there, which is completely in violation of the permit," Richard Montanez, the Deputy Commissioner of the Streets Department, said.

But it's a long-term fix that will be key. The city has considered proposals for bus terminals in the past but nothing came of it.

Now, with the situation on Market Street, Squilla says the city is looking into what places like Boston and Washington D.C. have done with city-owned bus hubs.

"Their issues and their concerns and their business model should not affect our decisions on what we do. And we shouldn't allow them to continue to operate this way," Squilla said.

"Greyhound, like other intercity bus transportation providers, follows industry standards by operating from a range of stops across its extensive network. The ability to operate from the community bus stop in Philadelphia alongside FlixBus, Peter Pan and local transit, provides customers with accessibility to other transportation providers and an easy boarding process to get customers more quickly on their way to their destination. The community bus stop at 618 Market Street is conveniently located near several restaurants where travelers can purchase food and drinks prior to boarding. Customers starting their journey from this location can access self-service, real-time features like bus tracker and receive notifications through the Greyhound or Flix Bus app, enabling them to track their bus and keep up-to-date trip information in the palm of their hands. Once onboard, the Greyhound bus is equipped with amenities, including a restroom, free wi-fi and onboard entertainment. Over the years, Greyhound has had the privilege of serving the community of Philadelphia. It is the company's goal to provide a better travel experience through the ease of accessibility, customer self-service features and a comfortable onboard journey," Flix Bus, the parent company of Greyhound, said in a statement.