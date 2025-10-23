Officials announce full list of 52 Weeks of Firsts for America's 250th anniversary

Officials in Philadelphia will unveil more plans, including the full list of 52 Weeks of Firsts, on Thursday for the United States' 250th anniversary in 2026 during a press conference at the National Constitution Center.

The Philadelphia Historic District will hold free events beginning in January 2026 throughout the city to highlight things that originated in the City of Brother Love and Sisterly Affection, the birthplace of the country.

The full list can be found on Visit Philly.

Officials say the events will honor a different "first" born in Philadelphia each week with storytelling, art and community festivities.

52 Weeks of Firsts will be part of the city's celebrations for America's semiquincentennial.

"Not only was Philadelphia the birthplace of the country, but it was also the backdrop for many other marvels—some will be surprises to even the biggest Philly fans," a press release said. "To honor these groundbreaking inventions and firsts, the Philadelphia Historic District is holding a year's worth of free events to celebrate the country's 250th birthday."

