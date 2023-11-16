Philadelphia bus stop at 6th and Market relocates to Spring Garden and Christopher Columbus Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Riders be ready, a popular curbside bus station in Old City has relocated to the Spring Garden area.

Since it's the first day at the new stop, the city said they were expecting some confusion and made sure they had people here to help.

Bus riders are getting used to the new hustle and bustle in Spring Garden. They used to board at 6th and Market and now the curbside station was relocated to Spring Garden and Christopher Columbus Boulevard along the Delaware River Waterfront.

The relocated bus carriers include FlixBus, Greyhound, MegaBus, and Peter Pan. The city said they made this change due to safety and congestion in Old City.

"There were a volume and nature of complaints that just needed to be addressed and the city did promise to move that location earlier in the year so we are following through on that," Matt Cassidy.

The city said they were prepared to help riders navigate the change and there were even shuttles at the old location to help those who didn't get the memo. They also wanted to make sure they made this move before the holiday travel.

"Everyone has a few questions for city employees and for bus carriers themselves and we are out here answering questions and trying to help folks," Cassidy said.

Cassidy from the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability said the Spring Garden location was selected because of its size and close proximity to the interstates and public transit.

CBS News Philadelphia

Riders CBS News Philadelphia talked to had mixed reactions about the change.

"It's horrible," one rider said.

"People were very nice and pointed me in the right direction," another rider said.

The city said they are teaming up with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation and Philadelphia Police to have an increased police presence. They are also working to get bathrooms and shelter in place.

Riders said they need it.

"I travel to Baltimore a lot and it's going to be cold outside, you don't know if it's going to be raining," one rider said. "It's just inconvenience."

This is a temporary location.

The city said they plan to be here until March. In the meantime, they are looking for a more permanent location.