PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a big change if you're taking the bus out of Philadelphia. Greyhound is on the move, opening a new terminal at 7th and Market Streets in Center City Wednesday.

This is all part of developers' plans to build a new Sixers arena in Market East.

It's only day 1, but passengers say things aren't going so well. Passengers said some of their biggest concerns are that they have nowhere to sit, have nowhere to use the restroom and they aren't getting a lot of information.

Now, this is a major change for Greyhound, as well. Its terminal had been at 10th and Filbert Streets since the 1980s.

The Sixers are buying that property as part of their proposal to build a new arena in the Fashion District. The proposed billion-dollar arena would take over the one-way block of Gilbert Street between the terminal and the Fashion District Philadelphia mall.

Until then, people who take Greyhound often said this new setup isn't their favorite.

"I can't say on camera how frustrating it is. OK, I really can't because you'll blank it out," Mark Randall said, "but it's incredibly frustrating. It's hot. It's humid."

"They just have us out here, standing out here all along the line and it is horrible," Crystal Weeks said. "People paid money. We can't use the bathroom. We're hungry. We're tired and we're been sitting down out here since 3 o'clock, and it's not just me."

"It's strange because we were sitting in front of the building and the guy was like, 'no sitting on the steps,'" Sylvester Washington said, "so like basically, we've just been standing out amongst the people in the street. I feel like I'm in the street."

If you walk down Market Street, you may notice a little bit more congestion either from the buses or people standing out on the sidewalk.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Greyhound for comment on some of the travelers' concerns and have not yet heard back.