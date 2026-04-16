Philadelphia City Council special committee to investigate CHOP parking garage collapse in Grays Ferry

A Philadelphia City Council special committee will investigate the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia parking garage collapse in Grays Ferry that left three construction workers dead.

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, who represents the district where the collapse happened, announced Thursday that the resolution to form the special committee was overwhelmingly approved. The committee will hold public hearings to learn what caused the collapse and how similar accidents can be avoided in the future.

"The tragic loss of three lives—members of Philadelphia's Ironworkers Local 401—has deeply shaken the Grays Ferry community and the entire Philadelphia region," Johnson said in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers remain with the victims' families and all those affected by this accident.

"I remain in constant communication with City agencies and other state and federal stakeholders as they continue to investigate what led to this collapse," he added. "Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and I will continue to stand with Grays Ferry, honor the lives lost, and continue lifting up every family affected by this tragedy."

The committee will include councilmembers, construction experts, community members and others appointed by Johnson, his announcement said.

The collapse happened at the CHOP parking garage under construction on the 3000 block of Grays Ferry Avenue on April 8 during the installation of a precast concrete section, according to Parker. One section failed, which caused a chain reaction that knocked down all seven stories.

Three Ironworkers Local 401 members died in the collapse. Stepan Shevchuk was rescued from the collapse the day of and taken to the hospital, where he pronounced dead. The bodies of Matthew Kane and Mark Scott Jr. were recovered days later after a controlled demolition at the site. Two other workers who were rescued were treated at the hospital and released the day of the collapse.

The collapse led to a stretch of Grays Ferry Avenue and shopping center being closed for days after the tragedy, but the streets have since reopened. The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said Thursday that there's a lane restriction in one eastbound lane of Grays Ferry Avenue as crews clear debris, but the westbound lanes are fully open.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is leading the investigation into the collapse.

Parker also signed executive order Monday directing the city solicitor and law department to conduct a full independent investigation into what caused the collapse.