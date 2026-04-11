Demolition to resume Sunday at collapsed Philadelphia parking garage as crews work to recover ironworkers

Demolition and recovery operations will resume Sunday morning at the site of the parking garage that partially collapsed this week in Grays Ferry.

Large chunks of concrete came crashing down Saturday as workers used cranes and a wrecking ball to demolish the parking garage. The structure is being brought down so first responders can safely go in and recover the two workers who are trapped under the rubble.

"It remains extremely dangerous. There are literally pieces of the structure that are hanging off it and could fall at any time," said Adam Thiel, the city's managing director.

One worker was killed and two others are presumed dead. All three victims are members of Philadelphia Ironworkers Local 401. Union members gathered at the site Saturday as a show of solidarity.

In a statement, the union identified the victims as Matthew Kane and Mark Scott Jr. whor are the two men missing, and Stepan Shevchuk as the man that died at the hospital Wednesday shortly after the collapse.

According to an online fundraiser, Shevchuk moved to America 11 years ago from Ukraine. The 26-year-old was known for his willingness to help others and joyful spirit.

The union says it is planning to hold a memorial service for the victims once the two men have been safely recovered.

"It's a terrible incident, it really is. It's a sad situation," Grays Ferry resident Gorge Gardner said.

"I just heard a boom and then my niece called and told me," Cassandra Mitchell, who lives nearby, said.

The parking garage partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon. It was being built in the 3000 block of Grays Ferry Avenue for CHOP to expand employee parking.

The Thiel says 200 workers spent Saturday demolishing the stair tower and elevator shaft, and then the focus shifts to the rest of the building. It's a slow process, and the city says there is no timeline on how long demolition will take.

"This remains a complex and hazardous operating environment and an extremely dangerous incident," Thiel said.

Catherine Frager lives nearby, and she came to the site as a way to honor the victims.

"I'm praying for the families of the two bodies they're still looking for and just wishing they could find them," Frager said.

Police have set up a perimeter around the site, and everyone is being asked to stay away. Businesses in the Grays Ferry Shopping Center remain closed.

The city will hold a Neighborhood Food Giveaway on Sunday at 12 p.m. at D. Finnegan Playground, 1231 S. 30th Street, for residents impacted by the collapse. Community members are asked to bring their own bags.