Demolition set to begin at Philadelphia parking garage after fatal collapse

Demolition work is set to begin at the parking garage that partially collapsed on Wednesday in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

A subcontractor working on the under-construction garage was installing precast concrete flooring, decking, and roofing segments when a segment failed. The failure triggered a progressive collapse that killed one worker and left two others presumed dead.

The identities of the three workers have not been publicly released, but all three were union members in Philadelphia Ironworkers Local 401.

The garage along Grays Ferry Avenue was being built for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to expand employee parking.

Demolition and recovery crews on the site spent Friday assembling a large crane and a wrecking ball that will be used during the demolition process. Crews also set up some shielding around the building.

The city could not provide a time frame for how long the demolition would take because engineers and inspectors will need to monitor the structure's response to the demolition.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management warned residents that demolition may produce loud noises and advised them to close their windows. Mayor Cherelle Parker said there may be dust around the site and that people with sensitive respiratory conditions may want to wear a mask such as an N95.

A community meeting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Vare Recreation Center for city officials to answer questions about the collapse and give updates on the demolition.

Grays Ferry Avenue remains closed between 28th Street and 34th Street, according to Philadelphia OEM. The city has asked residents to avoid the area.

Friday, Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered all flags across Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff in memory of the workers who lost their lives. Parker ordered the same for the flags across the city of Philadelphia.