Parking garage collapses in Grays Ferry, Philadelphia, search for 2 people underway

Emergency crews are responding to a partial collapse at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia parking garage in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of the building collapse, which is under construction, came across dispatch shortly after 2 p.m.

The fire department said one construction worker was rushed to a local hospital and crews are searching for two others. Their conditions are unknown.

The building is located at 3400 Grays Ferry Avenue, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

Chopper 3 was live over the scene, showing part of the garage that had collapsed. The collapse appears to have happened on the first floor of a seven-floor parking garage under construction.

CBS News Philadelphia

According to CHOP's website, the garage is being built to expand employee parking. Before its construction, however, many people in the community sought to stop the project, citing issues with traffic, pollution and health risks to the neighborhood.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to CHOP and is waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson for the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections said they have an inspector headed to the scene.

CBS News Philadelphia has reporters and photographers headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.