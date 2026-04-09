Video shows moment of parking garage collapse in Philadelphia

New video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows the moment a parking garage under construction partially collapsed in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

One worker was killed and two are still unaccounted for after the collapse on the 3000 block of Grays Ferry Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Two other workers were rescued and released from a hospital after receiving treatment.

The collapse happened during the installation of precast concrete sections, when one section failed and triggered a chain reaction.

A Ring camera video from a home near the construction site shows the floors in a section of the garage falling from top to bottom.

Many residents in the neighborhood heard the collapse.

"It was a big boom, and then I thought it was thunder and lightning," one resident said.

Andrea Martinez

The garage was being built for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia employee parking. The project previously faced pushback from residents who said it would increase traffic, pollution and health risks to the neighborhood.

CHOP said the design was modified to include a community health space on the ground floor, along with more greenery, public art and improved pedestrian features.

A CHOP spokesperson said the hospital is cooperating with the investigation and prioritizing the safety of construction workers.

Efforts to rescue the two workers still unaccounted for will continue Thursday.

"We will not rest until everyone is accounted for from this tragedy," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a news conference Wednesday night.