Grays Ferry Avenue partially reopens after Philadelphia parking garage collapse

Grays Ferry Avenue has partially reopened in Philadelphia after the fatal parking garage collapse shut down the major corridor for nearly a week.

Tuesday morning, the street reopened between 29th Street and Washington Avenue. Closures remain up to 34th Street, but the shopping center is now open and accessible via 29th Street, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said.

There's no timeline for when the entire street will reopen. Anyone heading to the shopping center should check in with the local businesses there, as they may have modified hours.

If your SEPTA bus route goes through the area, you should check SEPTA's alerts and advisories page and real-time map for the latest. Routes including the No. 12 bus continue to detour around the closed section of Grays Ferry Avenue.

The parking garage under construction at 30th Street collapsed Wednesday, April 8, when a subcontractor was installing precast concrete pieces and one failed, leading to a cascading collapse. A full report has been commissioned on what caused the collapse.

Demolition was completed Sunday and the bodies of two missing construction workers were recovered early Monday morning.