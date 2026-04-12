Demolition completed at Philadelphia parking garage as crews begin search for 2 missing workers

City crews on Sunday completed the demolition phase of the parking garage that collapsed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood last week.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said during a news conference that the operation will now turn into a round-the-clock recovery mission to find the two Ironworkers Local 401 members who are presumed dead.

Thompson said the recovery phase will begin with removing the larger pieces of concrete that crews demolished from the once seven-story parking garage, which was being built for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia employees.

Technical rescue specialists will then go through the rubble where they believe the missing workers are located, Thompson said. No one else was injured during the demolition process, which began over the weekend.

"We will work 24 hours a day," Thompson said. "Starting overnight, we are going to work continuously until we can bring those lost souls home to their loved ones."

Dominick Mireles, the deputy managing director for the city of Philadelphia, said that no significant hazards were detected during the demolition. Crews will continue to monitor the air quality and more Monday.

Mireles warned Grays Ferry residents near the collapse site would hear loud noises Sunday into Monday as the recovery mission continues.

"We know that will be an impact to our community," Mireles said. "We're sorry for that. But we're working as clear eyed as we possibly can and as dedicated as we can to return those ironworkers."

The parking garage collapsed on the 3000 block of Grays Ferry Avenue Wednesday afternoon during the installation of precast concrete sections, when one section failed and triggered a chain reaction.

Ironworkers Local 401 identified the workers who are missing as Matthew Kane and Mark Scott Jr. The union also identified Stepan Shevchuk as the man who died after being taken to the hospital shortly after the collapse.

"We've lost three loved and respected members of our 401 family and wait in anticipation to bring our Brothers home," the union wrote in a Facebook post. "This process has been slow and painstaking, but necessary due to the condition of the structure and the possibility for further collapse. We asked that you respect the authorities and agencies that are involved as they are trying to recover our Brothers as safely, dignified and respectfully as possible."

The union said it's planning to hold a memorial service for the victims once the bodies of Kane and Scott Jr. have been safely recovered.

Businesses at the Grays Ferry Shopping Center remain closed, and Mireles said that he doesn't believe they'll reopen Monday.