Gilgo Beach Murders: Despite Rex Heuermann arrest, "no end in sight" for the investigation

Despite arrest, "no end in sight" in Gilgo Beach murders investigation Despite arrest, "no end in sight" in Gilgo Beach murders investigation 02:26

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- Investigators surrounded Rex Heuermann's Massapequa Park home on Tuesday and continued to confiscate evidence from it, and at two storage rental units nearby.

Teams from the crime lab and CSI say there's no end in sight in their investigation.

And as for the suspect?

"He's not on a hunger strike or anything like that," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said. "He is under suicide watch, which is common for individuals coming in under some sort of notoriety."

While being booked for three murders and notified he was the prime suspect in a fourth Gilgo murder, Heuermann, who pleaded not guilty, reportedly wondered about notoriety, asking if his arrest was "making news."

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Read court documents describing the charges against Heuermann

"He has had no visitors as of yet," Toulon said.

Toulon personally inspected Heuermann in his solo jail cell.

"He is secure, in a secure area. We have made special provisions," Toulon said.

They didn't speak. Heuermann was sleeping on his side, with his back to the wall.

His attorney reiterated there is nothing about Heuermann that would suggest he is involved in the Gilgo case, adding he is a loving husband to his wife of more than 25 years and a dedicated father to his daughter and stepson.

His wife and kids shopped for groceries, sometimes with food stamps, store clerks told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

"She's been very quiet, and goes about her business," one clerk said. "This is a family business, so we know everybody."

A worker at a Whole Foods reported Heuermann for pocketing clementines from a bowl intended for children.

As the Grand Jury continues to hear evidence, CBS News has learned the FBI recovered a vehicle in South Carolina that matches Heuermann's SUV linked to the case, and now investigators are searching property in Chester County, South Carolina, which Heuermann owns with his brother.

"If you could catch the gate open, there's tarps. There's all kind of weird stuff. He's got, like I said, a deuce and a half military army vehicle in there or he did," said Steve Caston, a neighbor to Heuerman's brother.

The suspected serial killer also owned a condo in Las Vegas, where police told CBS New York they're now reviewing unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement.

Investigators found Heuermann, in part, by the burner phones he used to contact his alleged victims, all sex workers. The Suffolk County sheriff told CBS New York that two sex workers who are serving time in jail have audio recordings of him contacting them.

"He contacted them via phone through various social media platforms," Toulon said.

John Ray is the attorney for the families of two of the Gilgo victims.

"I expect he will be charged with, very likely, with more murders," Ray said.

Police are not ruling Heuermann out as a suspect in the deaths of seven other people, whose remains were also found near Gilgo Beach.