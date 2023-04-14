Gas prices rising in Philadelphia area as weather warms: AAA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While more of us are getting out to enjoy the warm weather, gas prices are starting to climb again. AAA Mid-Atlantic on Friday released the latest gas prices in the Philadelphia region.

The average gallon of gas in the five-county Philadelphia area will cost you $3.70, which is slightly higher than the national average ($3.66).

Here are the latest prices in the region:

Pennsylvania: $3.76

South Jersey: $3.44

Delaware: $3.56

CBS News Philadelphia

In Delaware and South Jersey, it's a little cheaper, but all three states have seen double-digit price increases in the past week, which is making drivers a little nervous ahead of the summer driving season.

"The beach is very far," Toni Sharpe, of Prospect Park, said. "So, that's going to be a lot of gas."

With summer right around the corner, Sharpe was looking forward to taking a road trip down the shore until she caught a glimpse of the prices at the pump.

"It's frustrating. You know, you want to go out and have fun in the summer and do things," Sharpe said, "but you know, with gas being so high, then you got to factor in budget, and budget gas like you're doing groceries or something like that."

Gas prices for regular at this Wawa gas station on Friday, April 14, 2023, were $3.75. CBS News Philadelphia

Jana Tidwell, AAA Mid-Atlantic's public relations manager, says rising gas prices are typical this time of the year.

"This is the time of year where we typically see gas prices increase," Tidwell said.

But after seeing them soar above $5 per gallon last summer, drivers are understandably worried about how high they'll climb.

"While we don't anticipate that we're going to see anything close to those record-setting prices of last summer," Tidwell said, "we will see prices continue to increase as long as the price of crude oil continues to increase."

That's where Tidwell starts when explaining the current pain at the pump.

She blames the surprise decision by petroleum-producing countries to cut crude oil production by more than a million barrels per day, starting next month.

"50% to 60% of a gallon of gasoline is made up of crude oil," Tidwell said. "So, when we see the price of crude oil fluctuate in either direction, we see gas prices follow suit."

GAS PRICES📈According to @AAAnews, the average gallon of gas is up more than ten cents in PA, NJ, & DE in the last week. I’ll explain what’s behind the price hike and whether we can expect to hit record high prices again this summer, coming up on @CBSPhiladelphia at 6:30am pic.twitter.com/5pOd0g6Mc1 — Ross DiMattei CBS Philadelphia (@RossDiMattei) April 14, 2023

Other reasons for the recent rise in gas prices include increasing demand from drivers and starting May 1, stations will be switching over to their more expensive summer blend.

"Summer blended gasoline is more expensive to produce," Tidwell said, "about a 5 to 10 cent increase per gallon."

While future gas prices are nearly impossible to predict, some drivers are already preparing for the worst by cutting back on unnecessary expenses.

"Cutting back on maybe like restaurants, fancy restaurants, you know," Sharpe said. "Whatever your thing is, cutting back on stuff like that just to put gas in your car. And if you have an SUV, God bless you."

Some quick tips to stretch your next tank of gas: get all of your regular, routine maintenance done now.

Get your oil and filters changed

Make sure your batteries and tires are tested so your car is as efficient as possible

Spring cleaning applies to your car too

Remove any unnecessary junk from the trunk because the heavier your car is, the harder is has to work and the more gas it's going to guzzle