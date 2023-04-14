NEXT Weather: Will we see more record high temperatures?

NEXT Weather: Could we reach record highs again?

NEXT Weather: Could we reach record highs again?

NEXT Weather: Could we reach record highs again?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Could we see more record high temperatures today?

In the city, the record high is 91 degrees, but we're looking at 86-87 degrees today.

CBS News Philadelphia

The Atlantic City airport reached a new record high Thursday , beating the old high temperature of 83 degrees, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly tweeted.

And Wilmington beat its record high, topping out at 88 degrees Thursday.

Numerous record high temperatures were either set or tied today with the warm temperatures. Have a look below at what climate sites set records today! #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/haWrlqnEY4 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 13, 2023

Try to enjoy this stretch of beautiful summer weather without hearing the clock ticking on its departure. This is the last day of temperatures in the 80s for awhile.

Clouds will drift in this afternoon, which may limit the temperature slightly, but not by much. It'll still be nice and warm even with those clouds.

Rain showers are looking likely Saturday, with multiple chances throughout the day. We could even see a thundershower. Severe weather is unlikely.

Sunday's chances of rain are lower, but we could see some precipitation in the evening.

Next week, we're trending cooler and looking at more seasonable temperatures.