Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Will we see more record high temperatures?

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Could we reach record highs again?
NEXT Weather: Could we reach record highs again? 01:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Could we see more record high temperatures today?

In the city, the record high is 91 degrees, but we're looking at 86-87 degrees today.   

forecast-for-philadelphia-jersey-shore-and-lehigh-valley.png
CBS News Philadelphia

The Atlantic City airport reached a new record high Thursday , beating the old high temperature of 83 degrees, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly tweeted.

And Wilmington beat its record high, topping out at 88 degrees Thursday.

Try to enjoy this stretch of beautiful summer weather without hearing the clock ticking on its departure. This is the last day of temperatures in the 80s for awhile.

Clouds will drift in this afternoon, which may limit the temperature slightly, but not by much. It'll still be nice and warm even with those clouds.

friday-saturday-temperature-trends.png

Rain showers are looking likely Saturday, with multiple chances throughout the day. We could even see a thundershower. Severe weather is unlikely.

Sunday's chances of rain are lower, but we could see some precipitation in the evening.

Next week, we're trending cooler and looking at more seasonable temperatures.  

rain-chances-next-6-days.png
Kate Bilo
kate-bilo-web.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Kate Bilo joined the CBS3 Eyewitness News weather team and The CW Philly in October 2010.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 6:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.