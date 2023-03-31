Friday is Temple University President Jason Wingard's last day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday marks Temple University President Jason Wingard's last day.

Wingard submitted his resignation earlier this week after mounting pressure from university groups about safety concerns near campus.

This is a transitional time for the university, with Wingard's departure putting to the forefront issues students and faculty say they've been having for some time now.

Since being hired in July 2021, Wingard has faced growing scrutiny for his leadership. Those concerns include a 42-day strike of graduate student workers, the first in the union's history, the shooting death of Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald, and his stalled plan to move from his Chestnut Hill home to a home on campus.

This was in the wake of violent crimes near the school.

Students we spoke with say they were not exactly surprised.

"I think at the end of the day, all of the decisions end up with [him], he's the president, he gets the final say, he has to take accountability for what happens on campus, even if he's not involved in every single decision," a student said.

"I think there's a larger institutional problem within the city of Philadelphia, and while I think of course there's a better move that somebody could've made, like more police, more funding here and there, it's like, there's a huge problem," another student said. "Pinpointing it all to one person and the small group of people that run the campus is a jump, I think."

Temple Association of University Professionals, the union representing the school's full-time faculty, also issued a statement.

"While President Wingard's resignation is a step in the right direction, his departure does little to address the structural issues in governance at Temple University," the union said.

The university says the board will designate a small group of senior Temple leaders to guide them as they search for a new president.

Jason Wingard's time at Temple: a timeline

June 2021: Wingard is hired, becoming the first Black president in Temple's history

December 2022: Wingard says he will move from his Chestnut Hill home to a home on campus, in wake of violent crimes near campus

January 2023: Temple graduate student union TUGSA goes on strike for the first time in their history

February 2023: Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald killed in line of duty near campus, raising safety concerns

March 2023: TUGSA signs new contract with Temple

March 2023: Faculty union approves plans for a no-confidence vote in Wingard, Board of Trustees Chair Mitchell Morgan and Provost Gregory Mandel

March 28, 2023: Wingard submits resignation