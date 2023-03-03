Temple faculty plan "no confidence" vote on President Wingard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Troubles at Temple University continue to grow.

Temple University's faculty union plans to meet Friday, and members could hold the union's first-ever no confidence vote in President Jason Wingard and two other administrators.

While mostly symbolic, the potential vote shows that some faculty members are upset with how the administration has dealt with crime and safety issues, especially after the murder of sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

The faculty also question his handling of a month-long strike by graduate students who have rallied for better pay and benefits.

Wingard, in a letter sent to faculty, said he and his team were dealing with declining enrollment and had to make "analytical, data-driven yet hard decisions that are painful."

"Hard decisions are unpopular and often misunderstood. But, they are critical for the future success and longevity of the university. The higher education sector is under siege across the nation, and Temple is posed to fight for survival and prominence."

Wingard said while driving back from meetings with Gov. Josh Shapiro and legislators in Harrisburg, he learned of the vote.

"This is truly disheartening, but please know that our love for, and unwavering commitment to, Temple University remains as strong as ever," he said.

Crime and public safety response

When Wingard was just four months into the gig, Temple student Samuel Collington was shot and killed after parking his car just off campus.

In the wake of the student's death, Wingard vowed to increase campus safety staffing by 50%. Recent data shows Temple's police force has actually shrunk since then, and now has 14 fewer officers and employees.

Since Wingard broke that promise to boost safety staffing, CBS News Philadelphia has reported on a rise in carjackings, home invasions, and shootings just off campus, leading more parents and students to worry about how safe the school is.

Then in late January, graduates in the Temple University Graduate Students Association, also known as TUGSA local 6290, went on strike seeking a pay increase and better benefits.

About five weeks later, TUGSA is still on strike after recently rejecting a proposal from the university.

And then about two weeks ago, Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald was shot and killed off campus while trying to stop a robbery.

The officer's death has shaken the university community and once again raised questions about public safety and police staffing issues.

Temple students held a rally about the safety issues Tuesday.

"We need a change and we deserve better."



Students at Temple University made their voices heard during a protest and march to demand better security. @MattPetrillo reports. https://t.co/ZnBoUAPJBj — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) February 28, 2023