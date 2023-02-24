Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald's funeral in Philadelphia

Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald's funeral in Philadelphiaget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is coming together for a final tribute to a fallen hero.
At the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, officers, loved ones and members of the public will honor Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who was killed in the line of duty last Saturday night.
A large turnout at the funeral is expected with officers from throughout the Delaware Valley expected to attend.
Fitzgerald was more than just a dedicated law enforcement officer. He was a husband and father of four who will be missed by many.
Fitzgerald was killed at 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia, just off Temple University's campus.
Investigators say he was trying to stop a robbery when he was shot by 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer.
Pfeffer has been charged with murder and other offenses.
Hundreds gathered Thursday night at John F. Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia for Fitzgerald's viewing.
Casket arrives at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul
The procession transporting the casket of fallen Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald arrived at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Friday morning.
Temple paying for funeral, offering tuition to Fitzgerald's kids
Temple University President Jason Wingard said this week that the school would pay for the funeral of fallen officer Chris Fitzgerald.
Additionally, Fitzgerald's four children will be offered free tuition should they wish to attend the university.
Officers arrive at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul for viewing and funeral
A large group of officers stood outside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City where Officer Chris Fitzgerald's funeral will take place Friday.
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro set to give eulogy for fallen Temple officer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is giving the eulogy at fallen Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald's funeral, the governor's office said this week.
Words of remembrance are set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City.
Pastor Juan Marrero of Crossroads Community Church and Dr. Jennifer Griffin, Temple's vice president for public safety, are expected to speak.
The Mass will begin at the cathedral at noon.
Officer Chris Fitzgerald's funeral procession underway
A group of police officers loaded Chris Fitzgerald's casket, draped in an American flag, into a hearse that then departed the Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia.
Road closures planned for Officer Fitzgerald's funeral
A procession was set to begin Friday morning to transport Officer Chris Fitzgerald to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter in Paul in Center City, where a final viewing and funeral Mass will take place.
Once the procession leaves the funeral home, it will travel down Roosevelt Boulevard, then make a detour into the Mayfair section, where it will pass by Officer Fitzgerald's home. From there, it makes its way to I-95 South, eventually exiting at the Vine Street Expressway.
The procession will then arrive at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 1723 Race Street in Center City.
A viewing there is set for Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
At 11:30 a.m., Words of Remembrance will begin.
The funeral will start at 12 p.m.
Police say the inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be restricted Friday beginning at 6 a.m.
Also, the area between 16th and 20th Streets and from Vine to Arch Streets will be restricted from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Police say limited access to those streets will be provided to residents and businesses.
Police hope to reopen the road closures by 2 p.m. Friday when the funeral services end.
Full schedule of Officer Fitzgerald's funeral arrangements
Fitzgerald will be laid to rest at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County.