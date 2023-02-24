Chris Fitzgerald posthumously promoted to sergeant by Temple, Philly Sheriff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In a moving service at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, killed in the line of duty last weekend, was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Fitzgerald was also commended for heroic actions and services to the people of Philadelphia.

"His senseless death has touched all of us across the commonwealth," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a eulogy.

A string of eulogies told the story of a polite man who strived to lead with kindness and respect.

"He exemplified the qualities that we want in our officers," Temple University vice president of public safety Jennifer Griffin said. "He was positive. A great teammate. Able to gauge the situation accordingly and fun."

BREAKING: At funeral services for @TempleUniv Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald — the university announced he has been posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/GQG5I1xi1V — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 24, 2023

The Fitzgerald family arrived at the Cathedral to a salute from Temple University police and dozens of other departments.

The officer's widow was wearing his Temple police service jacket, surrounded by the couple's four children.

Parts of Center City idled with city and state dignitaries joining to bid farewell -- sun shining brightly with a strong wind -- as hundreds and hundreds of officers stood guard and at attention outside the stately house of worship.

Inside, there was a thundering acknowledgment of the pride with which Fitzgerald wore his uniform.

"Think little of the shame officers and wear your uniform proud as good police officers," said Pastor Juan Marrero, Fitzgerald's uncle.

Temple University officials announced during the service Fitzgerald has been posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

"So as a tribute to Officer Fitzgerald for his dedicated service to Temple University, we have officially posthumously promoted him to the rank of sergeant," Griffin said. "I'm confident that Sgt. Fitzgerald will continue to inspire his colleagues and those who didn't personally know him but will hear the stories."

"I think it is fitting that Sgt. Christopher David Fitzgerald took one last patrol through the streets of Temple University this morning," Griffin added. "Chris is physically gone, but his spirit, love and laughter will live on through all of us as we continue his legacy."

Fitzgerald was also an officer with Philadelphia Sheriff's Department. He was promoted to sergeant in that department as well.

Sgt. Fitzgerald will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Cemetery in Huntingdon Valley.