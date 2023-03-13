Watch CBS News
TUGSA ratifies tentative agreement with Temple, union says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The union representing Temple graduate student workers (TUGSA) ratified the tentative agreement with the university, the union announced Monday night. 

The voting results on the tentative agreement were 344-8, according to the union. 

The union said in a tweet that "This ratification landslide and the gains of our new Collective Bargaining Agreement are a historic achievement for our union." 

The union went on strike on Jan. 31. 

The union and university previously came to a tentative agreement, but it was rejected by TUGSA. 

The union was fighting for better healthcare, wages and working conditions. 

First published on March 13, 2023 / 5:17 PM

