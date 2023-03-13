TUGSA ratifies tentative agreement with Temple, union says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The union representing Temple graduate student workers (TUGSA) ratified the tentative agreement with the university, the union announced Monday night.
The voting results on the tentative agreement were 344-8, according to the union.
The union said in a tweet that "This ratification landslide and the gains of our new Collective Bargaining Agreement are a historic achievement for our union."
The union went on strike on Jan. 31.
The union and university previously came to a tentative agreement, but it was rejected by TUGSA.
The union was fighting for better healthcare, wages and working conditions.
