Massive fire burning at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

Crews are battling a massive fire at a warehouse in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, on Monday night, police said.

The fire is happening at SPS Technologies, located at 301 Highland Avenue. Crews responded to the fire just before 9:45 p.m.

The Abington Police Department is asking people to avoid the area as emergency responders work to get the blaze under control.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear if anyone was injured or how the fire started.

The fire is causing disruptions on SEPTA, with service suspended on the Lansdale/Doylestown and Warminster lines because of fire department activity near Glenside station.

This is a developing story and will be updated.