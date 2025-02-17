Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive fire burning at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Crews are battling a massive fire at a warehouse in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, on Monday night, police said. 

The fire is happening at SPS Technologies, located at 301 Highland Avenue. Crews responded to the fire just before 9:45 p.m.

The Abington Police Department is asking people to avoid the area as emergency responders work to get the blaze under control.

lns-jenkintown-fire-frame-7607.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear if anyone was injured or how the fire started. 

The fire is causing disruptions on SEPTA, with service suspended on the Lansdale/Doylestown and Warminster lines because of fire department activity near Glenside station. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.