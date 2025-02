Gov. Josh Shapiro visits Abington Township factory site after fire at SPS Technologies Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the site of the SPS Technologies facility in Abington Township this morning, following the explosion and fire earlier this week. Crews have been on-site for days and on Saturday, they extinguished all remaining hot spots. Demolition is now underway. During the governor's visit, he thanked law enforcement and first responders for their work in keeping the community safe.