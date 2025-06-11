Rebuilding hope as renovations begin of beloved bandshell Fire Chief's Memorial in Norristown, Pennsylvania

A beloved community landmark in Montgomery County is rising from the ashes, just in time for summer.

Nine months after a fire destroyed Norristown's historic Fire Chief's Memorial in Elmwood Park, renovations have finally begun.

The memorial recognizes the service of more than 20 former fire chiefs. But it also serves as a bandshell for the borough's summer concert series and July 4 celebrations.

Crews are racing to complete the restoration in time for the series' first concert on June 29. Tru-Blu Band is scheduled to perform that day.

Jim Hartman plays bass for M.A.F.I.A. (Middle-Aged Funk in Abington). His band is scheduled to perform at the bandshell on July 6.

"We're super excited for it," Hartman said. "After the fire last year, we didn't know what was going to happen."

Silence fell over the bandshell after flames tore through in August 2024. Investigators said it was arson.

The fire wasn't just physical. It cut into the borough's spirit.

"It's really a shame," Hartman said. "I believe the building was there for over 80 years and to hear that it got destroyed like that, again, it was a great thing to bring the community together on Sunday nights and have some music in the summer."

While the borough promised to rebuild quickly, the process took time. Officials are hoping the summer concert series will bring a record turnout.

"I'm just looking forward to coming here and hanging out with my friends while watching something fun," Serenity Hooks, from Norristown, said.

With lawn chairs ready and blankets set to be spread across the grass once more, the borough is planning to heal through harmony.