Fire at memorial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, was intentionally set, officials say

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The historic Fire Chief's Memorial Bandshell in Elmwood Park, destroyed by flames about a week ago, was confirmed to be arson by the Norristown Fire Department Thursday afternoon.

Norristown fire responded at the scene on Aug. 28 at around 1:40 a.m. on reports of a building fire and investigators said the fire started near a porta-potty at the back of the bandshell.

The fire made its way inside the building and onto the roof. The 2-alarm fire was under control after 3 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

City officials condemned the bandshell due to the damage and it was fenced off to park visitors, according to a news release.

Norristown fire, Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals Unit and Norristown police worked together on the fire investigation. Now, Norristown police are leading the arson investigation looking for who is responsible for setting the fire.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 610-270-0977.

Authorities said the almost 100-year-old outdoor performance venue is known for its Summer Concert Series, Movie Nights at the Park screenings, Fourth of July celebrations and other events.

"Municipal Council President Tom Lepera and Municipal Administrator Leonard Lightner vowed to build back the bandshell as soon as possible," the release states.

Community members called the fire a tragedy and they're hoping the memorial is rebuilt.

"It was devastating when it happened. The memorial was nice. It's been there since I was a little kid," Elevie Taylor.