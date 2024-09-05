Watch CBS News
Fire at memorial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, was intentionally set, officials say

By Taleisha Newbill, Raymond Strickland

/ CBS Philadelphia

Concert held days after fire heavily damaged Fire Chief's Memorial in Norristown
Concert held days after fire heavily damaged Fire Chief's Memorial in Norristown 01:58

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The historic Fire Chief's Memorial Bandshell in Elmwood Park, destroyed by flames about a week ago, was confirmed to be arson by the Norristown Fire Department Thursday afternoon.

Norristown fire responded at the scene on Aug. 28 at around 1:40 a.m. on reports of a building fire and investigators said the fire started near a porta-potty at the back of the bandshell.

The fire made its way inside the building and onto the roof. The 2-alarm fire was under control after 3 a.m. and no injuries were reported. 

City officials condemned the bandshell due to the damage and it was fenced off to park visitors, according to a news release.

Norristown fire, Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals Unit and Norristown police worked together on the fire investigation. Now, Norristown police are leading the arson investigation looking for who is responsible for setting the fire.

16tz-norristown-fire-frame-913.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.
16tz-norristown-fire-frame-106.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.
16tz-norristown-fire-frame-0.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 610-270-0977.

Authorities said the almost 100-year-old outdoor performance venue is known for its Summer Concert Series, Movie Nights at the Park screenings, Fourth of July celebrations and other events.

"Municipal Council President Tom Lepera and Municipal Administrator Leonard Lightner vowed to build back the bandshell as soon as possible," the release states.

Community members called the fire a tragedy and they're hoping the memorial is rebuilt.

"It was devastating when it happened. The memorial was nice. It's been there since I was a little kid," Elevie Taylor.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

