Historic Fire Chief's Memorial in Norristown, Pennsylvania destroyed by fire

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A historic landmark honoring firefighters that served in Norristown, Pennsylvania was destroyed overnight in a fire.

The Norristown Fire Department posted on Facebook early Wednesday morning that a 2-alarm fire broke out at the more than 100-year-old Fire Chief's Memorial, which was located in Elmwood Park on Harding Boulevard.

"It's a sad morning for the Norristown Fire Department," the post said. "The building may be gone, but we will never forget!"

The memorial also served as a bandshell that hosted community concerts and events, including Norristown's Summer 2024 Concert Series.

It’s a sad morning for the Norristown Fire Department as our cherished Fire Chief’s Memorial was destroyed by a 2 alarm...

Posted by Norristown Fire Department on Wednesday, August 28, 2024
